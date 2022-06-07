Social Media Is Going Wild Over Wendy's New Strawberry Frosty
Fast food lovers can agree that Wendy’s has always been in a league of their own. Social media users have long fawned over the brand’s Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger and have given rave reviews for the Baconator Sandwich. Not to mention, rap icon Nicki Minaj has even tweeted the brand to make sure that their delectable Spicy Nuggets remain on the menu, to which the brand obliged. So, it’s safe to say Wendy’s is all about creating and maintaining delicious items on their lineup. And the new Strawberry Frosty is no exception to the rule.
Yes, you read that correctly! Wendy’s had decided to add a new Frosty flavor into the mix. So of course, it’s only right that we give our devoted foodies the rundown on the tasty treat. Here’s everything that we know, from the cost to how long the Strawberry Frosty will be in stock.
Wendy’s Strawberry Frosty will only be available for a limited time.
The days of worrying about McDonald’s broken ice cream machines are over, friends! Wendy’s has pulled out all the stops to give their ultimate sweet treat another flavor. The Strawberry Frosty was officially added to the Wendy’s menu on June 6, 2022, according to a press release.
Best of all, foodies won’t have to worry about Wendy’s revamping the popular, creamy treat. The only difference is the strawberry flavor. And according to the brand, the Strawberry Frosty has been a long-time coming.
"We're always listening to our fans, and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season," Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company said in a statement. "While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy's."
Best of all, strawberry lovers can look forward to another addition on the Wendy’s menu: the return of the Strawberry Chicken Salad. Food lovers can now satisfy their strawberry fix on all fronts.
Despite the Strawberry Frosty announcement, there is no clear indication of when the sweet treat will be removed from the menu, so you’ll want to act fast. Keep in mind, like the Strawberry Frosty, the Strawberry Chicken Salad will only be available for a limited time — probably through the summer season.
The Strawberry Frosty is available at Wendy's locations across the country, but prices vary.
If you’re ready to get your hands on Wendy’s new Strawberry Frosty, you’re in luck. The treat is available at Wendy’s locations across the U.S.
However, it's important to note that prices vary by location. In New York City, prices for the new frosty range from $1.09 to $2.89.
Many social media users have already got their hands on the new frosty, and the general consensus is that Wendy’s didn't disappoint. Follow their lead and share your experience tasting the new treat online!