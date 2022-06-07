Social Media Is Going Wild Over Wendy's New Strawberry Frosty

Best of all, strawberry lovers can look forward to another addition on the Wendy’s menu: the return of the Strawberry Chicken Salad. Food lovers can now satisfy their strawberry fix on all fronts.

Despite the Strawberry Frosty announcement, there is no clear indication of when the sweet treat will be removed from the menu, so you’ll want to act fast. Keep in mind, like the Strawberry Frosty, the Strawberry Chicken Salad will only be available for a limited time — probably through the summer season.