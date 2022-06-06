People Are Threatening to Boycott Pizza Hut After It Recommended an LGBTQ Book for Kids

Another day, another chance for people to be really mad about something on the internet. Sigh. This time Pizza Hut is the one apparently raising hell after it tried to acknowledge Pride Month in a subtle, yet meaningful way.

So what did the pizza chain do? Well, to clarify, there are no changes to the menu or food — all is well in that department. And there are no reports of a manager urinating on the food — so that's also a plus.