Think of all the times you’ve ordered fast food from the drive-thru in your life. Although you may have received quality customer service and your food sans mishaps, most visits probably didn't stick in your mind for too long.

That's only because you've never encountered Popeyes employee Cynthia Carter, who doesn't just want to get your order correct and delivered to you in record timing, but she also wants you to leave with a big smile on your face.