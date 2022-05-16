Arby's Manager Confessed to Urinating in Milkshake Mix — Are You Among Those Who Drank It?

Folks, it's a strange and scary world out there. And if you’re ever eating out and your food tastes a little weird, you might just want to trash it because you never know who is in the kitchen making it.

Recently, an Arby’s manager was arrested for adding a little extra flavor to the chain’s milkshakes in the worst way possible. Do be warned: This story is pretty gross. Keep scrolling for everything we know about Stephen Sharp, an Arby’s manager who was caught urinating in the milkshake mix.