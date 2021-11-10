Brace Yourselves, Fast-Food Lovers: Arby's Is Releasing Two French Fry–Flavored Vodkas

These days, odd collaborative partners are a dime a dozen, but sometimes there's still a product released that really makes you scratch your head and wonder: Why? The latest and greatest offering to fall into that category has to be the new beverage unveiled by our good friends at Arby's : curly and crinkle fry–flavored vodkas.

Indeed, Arby's has decided to take the fry-eating experience and shift it from something that you do after a long night out to something that you do before the night begins. So, what exactly is Arby's fry vodka, and where can you buy a bottle of it? Here's what we know so far.

The truly off-kilter potato vodka will only be shipped to 12 locations: California, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Unlike your run-of-the-mill sandwiches and sides, the Arby's fry vodka can't be purchased by rolling up to your local Arby's drive-thru. Instead, fans will have to visit this Arby's vodka website on Nov. 18, 2021, at 12 p.m. ET, enter their birthdate, and try their luck at purchasing some of the limited quantities of the vodka. There will also reportedly be a second drop taking place on Nov. 22, 2021, on the website as well.

Arby's promises that the vodkas will embody "two delicious and distinctive flavors."

In an official press release about the vodka, the company addressed its thought process behind the beverage and how it came to be. "The limited-edition liquors are made by Tattersall Distilling from high-quality potatoes and distilled with ingredients that pay homage to the Curly and Crinkle Fry flavor profiles," it reads.

Source: Arby's

Article continues below advertisement

On the ingredients that went into each flavor, the company stated, "The Curly Fry Vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion, garlic, and preserves the distinguished and authentic flavor profile of the traditional Arby’s Curly Fry. The Crinkle Fry Vodka is a subtle tribute to its namesake, made with real kosher salt and sugar to honor the rich tradition of salted potato shapes."

Patrick Schwing, chief marketing officer of Arby’s, explained that the company has "mastered the art of drive-thru fries," but noted that "we wanted to take it one step further by making them 80-proof." "Being a potato-based liquor, this limited-edition vodka is infused with Crinkle and Curly Fry flavor so Arby’s fans who are of legal drinking age can responsibly enjoy our menu from bag to bottle," he added.