This TikTok Creator Made a Thanksgiving "Turkey" out of Bread and We're Obsessed

Creator @cottageloaves posted a video on TikTok to showcase her Thanksgiving-inspired bread creation. In the video, which has over nine million views, she shows off her "turkey" loaf, which is a bread loaf molded into the shape of a turkey. At the beginning of the video, she lays out the dough in the shape of a turkey, making sure to cut off the sides in order to form the turkey's body parts.

Then after seasoning and baking the loaf, she shows off the finished project, which looks nearly identical to the traditional Thanksgiving turkey. To further complement it, she places it on a platter tray adorned with cornucopia. "'Turkey' loaf! Dibs on the drumstick," she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags #Breadtok and #VeganTurkey to her post.

"I just love this!! It's cute and clever," one user wrote in the comments. Another said: "No turkeys were harmed in the making of this film." Some users even asked @cottageloaves for the recipe.

Meanwhile, other folks seemed disappointed that she made a turkey from bread and made it appear as if it was a real one. "You call it vegan turkey, most people just call it bread," one user teased.

While turkey lovers may prefer a real turkey on Thanksgiving Day, many failed to see how genius her idea was. Not only can bread-lovers enjoy her creation, but her video was also very resourceful for those who don't eat meat but still want to partake in having some type of "turkey" for the holiday.