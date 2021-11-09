We Finally Know Why Ritz Crackers Have Ridges — or Do We?

Not only do Ritz crackers have holes in them, but most crackers do. According to Times of India , these are an important part of making crackers. The holes are called dockers and they allow steam to escape during the baking process. Without these holes, the crackers are more likely to get air bubbles or rise like bread. If that happened they wouldn't have the thin shape they're known for.

And it's not like Ritz is a small brand that can make their crackers one batch at a time to avoid air bubbles. They're made in huge factories in large batches where some mistakes will happen.

As the Sun Sentinel explains it, cracker factories use massive cylinders with pins or spikes sticking out in order to pin the holes into tons of soon-to-be crackers at once.