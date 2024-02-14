Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Peso Pluma Allegedly Cheated on Nicki Nicole with an Influencer and Model Watch out ladies, because it looks like Peso Pluma’s the latest cheater on the docket. It’s a story of betrayal and mystery. By Jamie Lerner Feb. 14 2024, Updated 4:12 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

At just 24 years old, Mexican singer Peso Pluma is already the most streamed artist of all time in Mexico. Peso, whose birth name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, was born and raised in Guadalajara, where he taught himself guitar by watching YouTube videos. Now, he’s an international sensation with a Grammy under his belt … as well as some love life drama.

Article continues below advertisement

Peso was notably dating Nicki Nicole, an Argentinian singer-songwriter, whose birth name is Nicole Denise Cucco. But we say “was” because as of February 14, 2024, Nicki seemingly dumped Peso after cheating allegations. But who did Peso Pluma cheat with?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Peso Pluma allegedly cheated on Nicki Nicole with Sonia Sahar.

On February 13, 2024, a video of Peso Pluma was leaked on Ghost Donkey’s TikTok. The video had the title, “Not peso with another girl” as the camera followed two people who appeared to be Peso Pluma and Sonia Sahar. Internet sleuths put this together by looking at the videos and pictures each of them posted from the night of the Super Bowl when the video was taken.

In addition, both of them were wearing those outfits, confirming that people were right about it being Peso and Sonia. Even still, Peso has yet to speak out on what’s going on. Nicki, on the other hand, posted a statement about relationships while removing every picture with Peso from her Instagram grid.

Article continues below advertisement

“Respect is a necessary part of love,” Nicki wrote in a statement on her Instagram stories (translated from Spanish). “Where there’s love, there’s respect. Where there’s respect, there’s care. When you don’t care and there’s no respect, I’m not staying there. I am leaving. With much pain, you should know that I found out the same way you did. Thanks for all the love you’re sending my way.”

Article continues below advertisement

Just hours later, Sonia shared her own statement on her Instagram stories, “Don’t believe everything you hear in the media. There’s always two sides to a story.” While the message is cryptic, it insinuates that she is part of the drama, even if she may not be the “homewrecker” people think she is.

Article continues below advertisement

Sonia Sahar is a Colombian influencer and model.

With over 60,000 Instagram followers, Sonia is a celebrity in her own right. Her bio says that she’s a “digital creator” and she has a grid full of luxurious travel shots. She traveled to see the Formula 1 race and has been all over the world in chartered flights, spacious hotel suites, designer clothes, and more riches. Her most recent post on Feb. 4 hinted that she was en route to Las Vegas, which adds up with her celebrating the Super Bowl with Peso Pluma.