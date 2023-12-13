Mexican singer Sofía Reyes is ready to take the world by storm. Following a breakup that inspired her latest album, "MILAMORES," Sofía is all about love and toasting to growth with Tequila Don Julio.
For the "Mal de Amores" singer teaming up with the brand was a dream come true, telling Distractify, "Growing up in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio has always been the go-to celebratory drink for get-togethers from special moments to important milestones, so it’s a full circle moment to work with such an iconic brand again."
Along with her partnership with Tequila Don Julio at Art Basel in Miami, where they unveiled Felipe Pantone’s immersive exhibit, Sofia opened up to us about her go-to cocktail, karaoke song, and favorite emoji!
If you had to get a tattoo right now, what you it be?
SR: Mmmm a snake! It has many meanings for me. Shifting skin, always welcoming change no matter how uncomfortable.
What is your most-used emoji?
SR: Flowers, always!
Tell us about the best fan interaction you've ever had:
SR: Been approached to know they picked my song for their wedding day.
What is your favorite TV show?
SR: Desperate Housewives and White Lotus
What was the first concert you went to?
SR: Hillary Duff. LOVED IT SO MUCH!
What's your favorite color?
SR: It varies – this is the hardest question ever! I’d have to say deep purple.
What's your go-to karaoke song?
SR: "Vivo Por Ella" by Andrea Bocelli and Marta Sanchez
Tell us about the best meal you have ever had:
SR: It’s always Mexican! Mexican seafood — tuna tostadas and all that kind of stuff.
Go-to cocktail:
SR: I like Tequila Don Julio 1942 on the rocks!
Tell us about your dream collaboration:
SR: Working with Tequila Don Julio has been a dream! I grew up with family members celebrating holidays, birthdays, and special moments with Tequila Don Julio, so it’s been amazing to work with a brand that has not only been a staple in my family for years but is also uplifting my people and bringing our culture to a global stage.
Share your top three desert island necessities:
SR:
- A boyfriend haha!
- Books
- My family!
If you couldn't be a singer, what would your dream job be?
SR: Always related to art. Movies, writing books — psychologist even!
What is your No. 1 distraction?
SR: Buying plants and interior design.