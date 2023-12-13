Mexican singer Sofía Reyes is ready to take the world by storm. Following a breakup that inspired her latest album, "MILAMORES," Sofía is all about love and toasting to growth with Tequila Don Julio.

For the "Mal de Amores" singer teaming up with the brand was a dream come true, telling Distractify, "Growing up in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio has always been the go-to celebratory drink for get-togethers from special moments to important milestones, so it’s a full circle moment to work with such an iconic brand again."

Along with her partnership with Tequila Don Julio at Art Basel in Miami, where they unveiled Felipe Pantone’s immersive exhibit, Sofia opened up to us about her go-to cocktail, karaoke song, and favorite emoji!