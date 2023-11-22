Beauty influencer Mirta Miller, also known as @mimiermakeup, has a knack for taking viral trends and making them her own. From holiday beauty inspiration to the uncanny valley makeup trend, the Croation creator's fans have no shortage of interesting content to binge. Her authentic style, iconic makeup looks, and relatable humor have earned her a whopping 17 million followers to date on her various platforms, and she doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. Distractify chatted with Mirta to learn about her favorite fellow creator, her best fan interaction, and more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

MM: It would be of Matthew Perry from Friends. He recently passed, and he meant a lot to me.

What’s your favorite beauty trend at the moment?

MM: My favorite beauty trend would probably be wearing skin tint; you don’t have to wear anything else! You can do so many things on your face with skin tint, like blush tint for your cheeks, and lip tint. You can look fresh in two minutes!

Talk about the best fan interaction you've ever had.

MM: I have had a lot of great fan interactions; I like all the people that follow me and come up to me on the street. I am amazed by how beautiful and positive people are. There was a girl around my age, around 23, that came up to me; she started crying and said, “OMG! You are like my best friend. I know your breakups, your boyfriends, everything about you!” It meant a lot. I could see how sincere it was, and it made me happy.

Source: Instagram/@mimiermakeup

If you could give your younger self any advice, what would it be?

MM: The advice I would give would definitely be to trust yourself — and only yourself — and to be your own best friend. Never give up on yourself. If you don’t feel like everything is in place, your story is not finished yet.

What's your favorite color?

MM: Black; it is elegant, classy, and timeless.

Talk about the best meal you've ever had.

MM: The best meals I have ever had were in Paris. I love French food! Every time I go to Paris, I have the best meal of my life. Every meal there was my best meal.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

MM: I love a lot of creators! One of my favorite creators is Nikkie Tutorials. For the longest time, I have admired her tutorials, and she has been super sweet to me when we met in person. She is really like when you meet your idol.

Where do you get your artistic inspiration?

MM: It comes from me watching social media in general, but also, I get inspiration form something while driving in the car and looking out the window, other art, artists, and painters. Or music! Very inspiring.

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

MM: Lady Gaga! I’m the biggest Gaga “Little Monster”! I would love to do anything with her, even stand in the same room as her (haha). I love the Haus Labs foundations.

Who was your childhood celebrity crush?

MM: That is an easy one: Justin Bieber. I was a “Belieber.” My all time favorite! I was so happy to see him engaged and married, it felt like my friend got married. I am definitely happy for him.

Source: Instagram/@mimiermakeup; @justinbieber

If you couldn’t be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

MM: I would probably aim to be an entrepreneur and have my own brand, which is my ultimate goal in general. Content creating is my dream job! I would probably be working in marketing, pursuing corporate marketing and PR, which I what I did before I became a content creator.

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

MM: The white Monster Energy drink, protein bars (that is all I eat), and a radio for music, because you’re on a desert island — what else are you going to do?!

What’s your No. 1 distraction?