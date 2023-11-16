Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "Marry Someone Who Knows What to Wake You Up For": New Mom Glad Husband Woke Her for Celeb Drama One mom gave some pretty practical marriage advice, claiming that you should marry someone who knows what exactly is worth waking you mid-sleep for. By Kelly Corbett Nov. 16 2023, Published 6:12 p.m. ET Source: tiktok / @myemtv

We've all heard the cliche quotes about marriage. "Never marry the one you can live with, marry the one you cannot live without" or "a good marriage is one where each partner secretly suspects that they got the better deal." These expressions are clever and sound nice, but essentially they mean bupkis. Sure, you can get one of these sayings framed above your toilet, but at the end of the day, they're just thoughts and not actually sound advice. That said, one woman took to TikTok to share some of her own marriage wisdom.

Article continues below advertisement

“When you are considering marrying someone it is very, very important to marry someone who knows what things you wanna be woken up for," she says in a video. Of course, this is just her POV, but she goes on to tell a hilarious story about how during a difficult transitive period in her life where she really needed to sleep, her husband made the bold choice to wake her up to fill her in on some celebrity news. Some may have found his actions frivolous, but when he relayed this pop culture canon event to her, it reminded her that she married the right man.

Source: getty images Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022

Article continues below advertisement

A new mom was grateful when her husband woke her up to discuss a particular altercation between two celebrities at the Oscars.

Picture this: You're pregnant and your baby girl unexpectedly comes early, requiring you to have a C-section. Immediately, your newborn is put in the NICU for a week. Finally, you get to bring her home, but let's face it, you're already beyond stressed and exhausted. This is all new to you, and you're nervous to take your eyes off of her, so you decide to keep all the lights on in your home in hopes that it will prevent you from falling into a long slumber.

Article continues below advertisement

This was the reality of TikTok creator Emily Haswell back in March 2022. She had a newborn baby on her arm and, understandably so, nothing else really mattered.

On one particular night, she was upstairs taking a power nap, waking up every few minutes to check up on the baby, who was in the bedroom with her. Meanwhile, her husband was downstairs and knew not to disturb her as every moment of shut-eye she got was so very important. But as he watched an iconic celebrity moment unfold on TV, he knew he had to tell her.

Article continues below advertisement

In her TikTok video, Emily recounts hearing her husband come into the bedroom. “And I’m thinking is the house on fire because why else would this man be waking me up?" she says. As he begins nudging her, she grows more aggravated. Finally, he lays it on her. The reason why he woke her up was because Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Source: tiktok

Article continues below advertisement

Emily explains that she couldn't believe what she was hearing. “And I was young again. I was no longer the mother of a newborn," she exclaimed. “I got on Twitter and I read all about it and I’m looking at it and making jokes and I’m having the best online pop-culture night of my life."

Source: tiktok

Article continues below advertisement

Emily praised her husband for knowing to wake her up for "the 9/11 of pop culture moments." She adds: "That man knows me. He knows that I live for some petty messy drama and that that was the pinnacle of petty messy drama."

Source: tiktok