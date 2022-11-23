Woman Scorches Her Family's “Sexist” Thanksgiving Potluck Google Doc, Sparks Viral TikTok Debate

She continued to get fired up about the list. "Now you might be thinking well are the black olives for something else? No, see if they're supposed to in the salad, then our Grandma is supposed to be getting them. If they're any...there's no reason he would be assigned to bring somebody else's ingredients, maybe somebody just wants to eat black olives. Which is fine, I also like olives, but you can't tell me that this an equal contribution compared to some of the other names on this list."