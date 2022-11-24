Here's How Long Your Thanksgiving Leftovers Will Last in the Fridge!

Luckily, there’s a running list of recipes on the internet that you can make use of. Depending on what you have at your disposal, you might opt for a delicious leftover turkey pot pie or even pumpkin pie s’mores. If you’re feeling really jazzy, you might even throw some leftover mashed potato pizza in the mix.

But to do so, you’ll have to make sure your leftovers haven’t gone bad. But how long are they good for?