What started for creator Eric Sedeño as a series of tie-dying videos (à la pandemic) has since grown into bona fide internet stardom. With his infectious laughter and genuine sense of humor, it's easy to see why Eric, also known as Rico Taquito on his various social platforms, quickly earned himself such a dedicated following. Not only does he make funny and relevant videos on TikTok (often featuring his plethora of equally hilarious friends and an iconic bob wig), but he's also a talented art director and illustrator, as well as a business owner and philanthropist. His Dallas-based candle brand, Groove Gives, was launched with the intention of directly giving back to his community, funding meals for Texas citizens with every candle sold. Distractify chatted with Eric to learn about his childhood celebrity crush, his favorite color, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

ES: A cowboy riding a horse.

What’s your most-used emoji?

😭

Article continues below advertisement

Talk about the moment you felt you had "made it" online.

ES: I don’t know if I feel like I have made it, but one of my favorite moments is when I was walking down the street and this girl ran up to me and said that I was one of the reasons that she came out. It made me cry.

Source: Instagram/@ricotaquito

Article continues below advertisement

What's your current favorite internet trend?

ES: I think my favorite internet trend recently has been all the content surrounding the Renaissance tour. I loved seeing people doing her "HEATED" dance; it's the first TikTok dance I've learned in like a year.

What’s your favorite color?

ES: Longtime favorite color is red, but I think right now I'm in love with sage green.

Article continues below advertisement

Who was your childhood celebrity crush?

ES: I think Zac Efron was a gay awakening for me, but I think Avan Jogia was the one I really wanted to kiss when I saw him on TV.

Source: Instagram/@ricotaquito; @jogia

Article continues below advertisement

If you could start any rumor about yourself, what would it be?

ES: That me and Omar Apollo have been dating for several months under the radar and Bad Bunny is jealous about it… It'll happen one day.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

ES: Tefi Pessoa!!! Internet queen!!! Pop culture commentary icon!!!

Article continues below advertisement

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

ES: "Love You Like a Love Song" by Selena Gomez & The Scene. BRING THE SCENE BACK, SELENA!

Article continues below advertisement

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

ES: I think that, in many ways, my dream collaborations have already happened. But if I was going to choose something I wish would happen, it would be working with Paper Magazine in some way. I love that publication and I'm so glad it's back!

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

ES: A machete for hunting food, a year supply of sunscreen so I can remain young, and a bundle of GrooveGives candles ❤️

What’s your No. 1 distraction?