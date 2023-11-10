Though Kalani Hilliker rose to stardom via Abby Lee Miller's Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition and later became a fan favorite on the hit show Dance Moms, her career has flourished well past that point in her life. The dancer and influencer has earned millions of dedicated followers on her various social media platforms, delighting them with dance videos, fashion hauls, makeup routines and more. Kalani has also started her own beauty and wellness brand, Kare by Kalani, through which she aims to "promote self-love and well-being." Distractify chatted with Kalani to learn about her dream collaboration, her first concert, and more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what you it be?

KH: If I were to get a tattoo right now, I would probably get a small tattoo that is related to and in honor of my mental health journey.

What is your most-used emoji?

KH: I use the crying-laughing emoji the most (😂)

Tell us about the best fan interaction you've ever had.

KH: I can’t pick a favorite! I absolutely love meeting my supporters, especially those who have been there from the very beginning and are still supporting me almost a decade later. I am incredibly grateful to have such a supportive community around me; it is so inspiring and makes me wanna work even harder!

What is your favorite TV show?

KH: I am currently obsessed with [Dancing With the Stars] and The Golden Bachelor, but my go-to will always be Gossip Girl.

What was the first concert you went to?

KH: I'm pretty sure my first concert was Hannah Montana!

What's your favorite color?

KH: Lavender has always been my favorite color.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators.

KH: Shoutout to my girl JoJo [Siwa]!

What's your go-to karaoke song?

KH: Anything early 2000s pop.

Tell us about the best meal you have ever had.

KH: This is an easy one — the spicy rigatoni from Carbone!

Share your top three desert island necessities.

KH: I would absolutely need Coke Zero, pasta, and my phone.

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

KH: It has always been a goal of mine to see my brand, Kare by Kalani, in Target!

If you couldn't be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

KH: I feel like I’m a creative person, so I would still be in the entertainment business, but maybe just on the other side of the camera.

What is your No. 1 distraction?