Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Instagram/@carlos_losparras News of Mexican Singer Carlos Parra's Death Shocks Fans — What Happened? News recently broke that Mexican singer Carlos Perra had died, leading some fans to wonder about his cause of death. Here's what we know. By Joseph Allen May 8 2023, Published 9:58 a.m. ET

Fans of the Mexican band Los Parras are in mourning following the news that Carlos Parra, the band's lead singer, has died. The news was confirmed by members of the band. They shared a post about Carlos's death to honor him and inform their fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news of Carlos's death, many were naturally curious about his cause of death and why it seemed to come so suddenly. Keep reading for all the details.

What was Carlos Parra's cause of death?

Carlos died on May 6, 2023, due to a car accident. The accident apparently took place at around 3:30 a.m. in Arizona. A silver Honda was driving the wrong direction on a road and collided head-on with a red SUV. Both vehicles caught fire following the crash, and the drivers in both cars lost their lives. Carlos was just 26 years old. It isn't clear which car he was driving.

Article continues below advertisement

Los Parras released an official statement about Carlos's death.

Following the news of Carlos's death, Los Parras posted a tribute to him on Facebook (in Spanish) that let fans know that he had died. "To all the friends, family, and fans of the group with a broken heart, we want to inform you that yesterday we had a car accident where our brother, Carlos Parra, lost his life. RIP, little brother. We love you," the post read.

After the news hit the internet, users across social media began posting tributes about Carlos, and offering their condolences to his family. "This news about Carlos Parra broke me. Been a fan of him since 2016. Can’t imagine what Lillian and his family are feeling… DEP," one person wrote on Twitter. "Still in disbelief Carlos Parra passed away praying so hard for Lillian, I can’t imagine her pain right now been following them since way before they made it official. Life is crazy," another added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook/@LosParrasOfficial

Carlos formed Los Parras with his brothers.

Carlos and his brothers formed Los Parras, a band that was gaining notoriety in the Mexican music scene. The band was racking up more than half a million listens on Spotify every month. Carlos's Instagram posts often included his partner, Lillian Griego, who is a well known influencer in her own right. She hasn't posted anything about Carlos's sudden death yet.

Article continues below advertisement

Carlos was born and raised in Mexico, but eventually moved to the U.S., where Los Parras produced several well-known songs. The band's future isn't clear following the news of Carlos's death. Right now, the band is clearly focused on mourning their brother and former collaborator, and fans are definitely in the same boat.