Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Source: Getty Images There’s a Taylor Swift Memoir Rumor? Here Is the TikTok That Started It All There is a Taylor Swift memoir rumor on TikTok from a person who claims that Taylor is releasing a book — and soon. Here is what to know. By Je'Kayla Crawford May 7 2023, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

A TikTok video has started a huge fan theory revolving around Taylor Swift. Specifically, swifties are now starting to think that Taylor will be releasing her memoir in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Who started the rumor? Has Taylor said anything about it? Would this memoir be the first book that Taylor has released so far? Here are all of the details.

The Taylor Swift memoir rumor on TikTok — here's what started it all.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

A TikTok user under the name @goodneighborbooks released a video sharing the theory that Taylor may be releasing her memoir on July 9, 2023. Not surprisingly, the rumor has already gone viral.

Article continues below advertisement

In the video, the creator claimed that the publishers are not going to announce the official book details until June 13, which happens to be Taylor's lucky number. Not only that, but the book is supposedly 544 pages. Consider that 5 + 4 + 4 adds up to 13 as well.

The user later posted a follow-up TikTok saying that the publisher asked him to take his original video down, which he interpreted as a sign that what he said was true. If that's not enough, it seems as if Taylor herself is teasing the release of the memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift might have confirmed her upcoming memoir.

Source: Getty Images

In May of 2023, Taylor posted on Twitter to reveal that she is releasing Taylor's version of her popular album "Speak Now", which was originally released in 2010. But, she might have also teased her book in the process of the reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… pic.twitter.com/oa0Vs5kszr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 6, 2023 Source: Twitter

She wrote, "It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of 'Speak Now' will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk)."

Article continues below advertisement

Because she mentioned the exact same day that her theorized memoir is rumored to be released, fans are seeing this as a sign of confirmation that a book is indeed on the way.

One fan on Twitter wrote, "Look I usually refrain from speculating when Taylor is about to drop something BUT I am fully aboard the Taylor Swift memoir on July 9th clown car. There are just way too many coincidences!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Look I usually refrain from speculating when taylor is about to drop something BUT I am fully aboard the Taylor Swift memoir on July 9th clown car there are just. Way too many coincidences!! However if it doesn't happen, I will gladly wear the clown hat for a month — Sur 🐷🎗🚦 (@sur__13) May 7, 2023 Source: Twitter

Taylor Swift has written a book before.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

You might not have known, but Taylor has written a nonfiction book before. Though, the book wasn't published. All the way back in 2014, the singer did an interview with AP and revealed that she once wrote a large book when she was younger.

She said that, "When I was little, I was about 14, maybe 13, I can't remember. I wrote this book, I wrote like a 400 page novel about my life and my friends. It was loosely based on my life, but it was a different character [that] was the main character."