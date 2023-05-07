There’s a Taylor Swift Memoir Rumor? Here Is the TikTok That Started It All
There is a Taylor Swift memoir rumor on TikTok from a person who claims that Taylor is releasing a book — and soon. Here is what to know.
A TikTok video has started a huge fan theory revolving around Taylor Swift. Specifically, swifties are now starting to think that Taylor will be releasing her memoir in 2023.
Who started the rumor? Has Taylor said anything about it? Would this memoir be the first book that Taylor has released so far? Here are all of the details.
The Taylor Swift memoir rumor on TikTok — here's what started it all.
A TikTok user under the name @goodneighborbooks released a video sharing the theory that Taylor may be releasing her memoir on July 9, 2023. Not surprisingly, the rumor has already gone viral.
In the video, the creator claimed that the publishers are not going to announce the official book details until June 13, which happens to be Taylor's lucky number. Not only that, but the book is supposedly 544 pages. Consider that 5 + 4 + 4 adds up to 13 as well.
The user later posted a follow-up TikTok saying that the publisher asked him to take his original video down, which he interpreted as a sign that what he said was true. If that's not enough, it seems as if Taylor herself is teasing the release of the memoir.
Taylor Swift might have confirmed her upcoming memoir.
In May of 2023, Taylor posted on Twitter to reveal that she is releasing Taylor's version of her popular album "Speak Now", which was originally released in 2010. But, she might have also teased her book in the process of the reveal.
She wrote, "It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of 'Speak Now' will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk)."
Because she mentioned the exact same day that her theorized memoir is rumored to be released, fans are seeing this as a sign of confirmation that a book is indeed on the way.
One fan on Twitter wrote, "Look I usually refrain from speculating when Taylor is about to drop something BUT I am fully aboard the Taylor Swift memoir on July 9th clown car. There are just way too many coincidences!!"
Taylor Swift has written a book before.
You might not have known, but Taylor has written a nonfiction book before. Though, the book wasn't published. All the way back in 2014, the singer did an interview with AP and revealed that she once wrote a large book when she was younger.
She said that, "When I was little, I was about 14, maybe 13, I can't remember. I wrote this book, I wrote like a 400 page novel about my life and my friends. It was loosely based on my life, but it was a different character [that] was the main character."
It's unclear whether or not the upcoming book is going to be new work from Taylor, the book she wrote when she was a teenager, or if there is an upcoming book from the singer at all.
When it comes to the accuracy of some of the Taylor Swift rumors, we know them "All Too Well".