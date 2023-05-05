Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images "Nightingale" Linda Lewis Passed Away at 72 Years Old—What Was Her Cause of Death? What was singer Linda Lewis’s cause of death? The English singer-songwriter passed away at 72 years old, so we are all now mourning her death. By Jamie Lerner May 5 2023, Published 9:46 a.m. ET

The latest celeb to pass away was English singer-songwriter Linda Ann Fredericks aka Linda Lewis. She rose to fame in the 1970s for her version of Betty Everett’s “Shoop Shoop (It’s in His Kiss)” and worked with several titans of the pop music industry, such as David Bowie, Rod Stewart, Jamiroquai, and more.

Sadly on May 4, 2023, Linda passed away at 72 years old. Sure, she had lived a long life, but 72 is still pretty young in today’s day and age. So fans and celebrities alike are wondering what happened and how Linda died. What was Linda’s cause of death?

Linda Lewis’s cause of death was likely natural causes.

A coroner hasn't yet confirmed Linda's cause of death, but she likely died of natural causes. To announce her passing, Linda’s sister Dee Lewis Clay (also a singer), wrote on social media, “It is with the greatest sadness and regret we share the news that our beloved beautiful sister Linda Lewis passed away today peacefully at her home. The family asks that you respect our privacy and allow us to grieve at this heartbreaking time.”

Since Linda passed away “peacefully” in her home, we imagine that she likely died of natural causes, although it’s possible she had an underlying health condition. For now, all we can do is pay tribute to the wonderful and inspiring life that she led.

From left to right, top row; David Essex, Alvin Stardust, front row; Linda Lewis, Gilbert O'Sullivan and Suzi Quatro

Born in West Ham, Essex, Linda was influenced by some of the greatest pop and soul sounds, such as Billie Holiday and Smokey Robinson, and of course, her mother, a British-Guyanese jazz singer. Linda went on to form White Rabbit in 1967, and she later toured with Yusuf / Cat Stevens, which greatly heightened her fame.

With over 10 albums released from 1971 to 1999, Linda had a prolific singing career that followed her later in life, with her final single, a collaboration with UK folk-funk band The Paracosmos called “Earthling,” released in 2023.

Linda Lewis the Nightingale

I’m so sorry to hear of Linda Lewis passing. She was a good soul-friend and fine artist. Her flat on Hampstead Way was a regular home for artist and musicians in the 70’s. Linda became my personal support act during the ‘Bamboozle Tour’ of 1974, and… pic.twitter.com/fWEZeeruf9 — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) May 4, 2023

Several artists have come forward to share their condolences for Linda and her family. Yusuf / Cat Stevens wrote on Facebook, “Linda Lewis the Nightingale … I’m so sorry to hear of Linda Lewis passing. She was a good soul-friend and fine artist. Her flat on Hampstead Way was a regular home for artists and musicians in the 70s. Linda became my personal support act during the ‘Bamboozle Tour’ of 1974, and traveled with our troupe all over the world, up to Japan.

“What a voice!” he continued. “Linda was like an amazing bird that kindly visited the window sill of our earthly house for a few days, then flew away back to her garden.”