Canadian Singer-Songwriter Gordon Lightfoot Passes Away at 84 Years Old What was Gordon Lightfoot's cause of death? The Canadian singer-songwriter passed away at 84 years old, and many are wondering how he died. By Jamie Lerner May 2 2023, Published 9:03 a.m. ET

It’s always tragic when another star is lost, and on May 1, 2023, we lost Canadian singer-songwriter, Gordon Lightfoot. He was a folk-rock icon to many, known most for his 1971 hit, “If You Could Read My Mind.” He may not have the same household recognition as his contemporaries, but his catalog of over 400 songs changed music.

Throughout his life, Gordon struggled with alcoholism and addiction, and in 2002, he was struck with various health issues. He continued to write and record music, and we were blessed with his presence until he passed away at 84 years old at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, Canada. But what was Gordon Lightfoot’s cause of death?

Gordon Lightfoot’s cause of death was natural causes.

Gordon’s Facebook page posted an official statement around 9:30 p.m. on May 1, 2023. “It is with profound sadness that we confirm that Gordon Meredith Lightfoot has passed away,” it said. “Gordon died peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. He died of natural causes. He was 84 years old. He is survived by his wife Kim Hasse, six children—Fred, Ingrid, Eric, Galen, Miles, and Meredith, as well as several grandchildren.”

Although he became sober in 1982, Gordon had health struggles later in life. In 2002, just before the second concert of a two-night stint in Orillia, Canada, he needed emergency vascular surgery for a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm. The issues continued when he fell into a six-week coma, a tracheotomy, and four more operations.

In 2003, he had to get a follow-up surgery, but by 2004, he was performing once again. Nothing can stop a true artist from making art! However, in 2006, Gordon suffered from a minor stroke during a performance and lost the use of some fingers on his right hand, which naturally made it pretty hard to play guitar.

In 2016, at 77 years old, Gordon shared with City News Everywhere, “At this age, my challenge is doing the best show I can. I’m very much improved from where I was and the seriousness with which I take it.” He was ready to go on a 2023 tour, but on April 11, 2023, he canceled the tour due to "health-related issues."

Various celebrities and fans have shared tributes following Gordon’s death.

Since Gordon’s passing, several celebrities have taken to social media to share their condolences. Singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop commented on the official Facebook statement, “My condolences to his family, friends, and fans. A legend and a great songwriter.” Trey Hensley wrote another comment: “What a huge loss. Thanks for creating some of the greatest music ever, Gordon Lightfoot. Rest easy.”

Actor Ben Stiller tweeted, “What a genius #GordonLightfoot was. His music is such a big part of my life. Rest in peace. Grateful for the inspiration he gave all of us.” And writer Stephen King wrote, “Gordon Lightfoot has died. He was a great songwriter and a wonderful performer. Sundown, you better take care/If I catch you creepin' 'round my back stairs.”

Even Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, “We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters. Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever. To his family, friends, and many fans across the country and around the world: I’m keeping you in my thoughts at this difficult time.”