Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Instagram/@julian_f.f Mexican Singer-Songwriter Julián Figueroa Has Died at Age 27 By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 10 2023, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

Mexican singer-songwriter Julián Figueroa, best known for the hit album “Julián Figueroa y su banda” (Julián Figueroa and His Band), has died. He was only 27 years old. Julián was a multi-hyphenate talent who was also praised for his acting skills in Mi Camino Es Amarte (My Way Is to Love You), a Univision soap opera.

Article continues below advertisement

Julián's death was confirmed by ANDI, the Mexican performers guild, on April 9, 2023. Fans have taken to social media outlets to express their condolences. What was Julián Figueroa’s cause of death? Here’s what we know so far.

Article continues below advertisement

At this time, Julián Figueroa’s cause of death has not been disclosed to the public.

Prayers up! Unfortunately, very little is known about Julián’s death. At this time, various reports share that Julián was found dead in his Mexico City home. ANDI took to Twitter to share the disheartening news without any mention of what led to Julián’s passing.

“The National Association of Interpreters announces the sensitive death of the interpreter partner Julián Figueroa,” the tweet reads, as translated from Spanish. “The actor and singer has released several albums including 'Julián Figueroa y su banda.' We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Article continues below advertisement

La Asociación Nacional de Intérpretes comunica el sensible fallecimiento del socio intérprete Julián Figueroa.



Actor y cantante, ha lanzado varios álbumes, entre ellos “Julián Figueroa y su banda”.



A sus familiares y amigos les mandamos nuestras más sentidas condolencias. pic.twitter.com/tCwODrZk5j — ANDIMEXICO (@ANDIMexico) April 10, 2023

Julián Figueroa followed in his parents' footsteps.

Julián Figueroa was destined for success in the entertainment industry. Julián’s father, Joan Sebastian, was a Grammy-winning singer. Joan passed away in July 2015 due to bone cancer, per Billboard.

Article continues below advertisement

As for his mother, Maribel Guardia, she is an actor, singer, and television personality. It makes sense that Julián decided to follow suit. The 27-year-old also showcased his acting skills in the bio series Por Siempre Joan Sebastian (Forever Joan Sebastian), where he portrayed Joan during his early years.

Article continues below advertisement

Julián also made waves in the music industry by releasing four studio albums and multiple songs that have landed on the Mexican Top 40 chart. Although Julián is no longer here physically, his acting and musical contributions will live on.