Walton Goggins Is the Heartthrob We Can't Get Enough Of — Is He Married? Walton Goggins married his current wife in 2011.

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. Since the late '80s, Walton Goggins has been a staple on our screens. With standout roles in shows like The Shield, Justified, Vice Principals, The Righteous Gemstones, Invincible, Fallout, and The White Lotus, it's clear that the Emmy-nominated actor is fully immersed in his legendary career.

But what about Walton's personal life? As he keeps winning over hearts across all ages, many are asking: Is Walton Goggins married? Here's everything you need to know!

Walton Goggins has been married twice.

In 2001, Walton Goggins married his first wife, Leanne Goggins (née Kaun), a Canadian who ran a dog-walking business in Laurel Canyon, Cali. Although the couple had become estranged, they remained married until Leanne's tragic death on Nov. 12, 2004.

Details surrounding her passing are scarce, but some reports suggest that Leanne had filed for divorce from Walton just days before she died by suicide. Walton has rarely spoken about this painful chapter of his life, but in a 2019 interview with The Daily Beast, he shared how deeply it affected him.

"I drifted for upwards of three years after that," he said. "It took me a really long time to come back from it. If it weren’t for the people in my life that cared about me, that stepped in and helped me understand that life goes on, I don't know what would have happened."

In August 2011, Walton Goggins married filmmaker Nadia Conners, though the two had been together since 2005. Their first date was surprisingly awkward — Walton didn't even realize they were on a blind date until six months into their relationship!

Walton has frequently expressed his admiration for Nadia, especially her wisdom. In a 2011 interview with Military.com, he shared how much he values her perspective. "I would absolutely agree with that statement that to be in a relationship with someone who has something profound to say about everything, that's a real gift to have that in your union," he said. "I do believe, ironically, that love is the great releaser."

As of today, the happy couple often shares their love for each other on social media, celebrating birthdays, milestones, and successes, always supporting one another as each other's biggest fans.

Walton Goggins and his second wife have a son together.

In January 2011, Walton Goggins and Nadia Conners welcomed their only child, a son. He even made an appearance at their wedding when he was just seven months old!

Over the years, the Goggins clan has created countless cherished memories, from building furniture together to scuba diving on tropical vacations.

Nearly every Father's Day, Walton shares a heartfelt tribute to his son. For the 2024 holiday, he reflected on the deep impact fatherhood has had on his life.

"This one's mine… being a father has taught me more about being a man than anything else that has happened in my life. I love you little man," he wrote alongside a series of photos of the two over the years. "We make mistakes for sure but always on the way to trying to get it right. Happy Father’s Day to all you men out there that put in the work everyday. There is no greater privilege."