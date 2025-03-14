The Season 3 Finale of 'Invincible' Sets Up Potential Problem's With Mark's Suit 'Invincible's third season ended with a tease of what's to come. By Joseph Allen Published March 14 2025, 11:49 a.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for the entire third season of Invincible. The third season of Invincible has come to a close, and with it, several plot lines have been wrapped up even as new ones have been hinted at. There was one thread near the end of the Season 3 finale, though, that had many fans curious.

In the episode, Mark (a.k.a. Invincible) starts to have sex with Atom Eve, and we see that his suit appears to be melting. If you were wondering what the deal was, we have answers. Let's get into it.



Why did Invincible's suit melt?

The Season 3 finale sees Eve get a new power. During Mark's fight with Conquest, she is killed, only to be revived in a burst of pink light. She then learns that the mental block that keeps her from messing with biological matter is removed when she is near death, meaning that she is basically immortal. Eve then uses her powers to remove Mark's suit after the fighting so the two of them can have sex.

It's at that moment that the suit melts, and while the show doesn't provide any explanation, we know from the comics that Eve's power starts to go haywire when she's pregnant. This should be seen as a hint, then, that Eve is pregnant, and that she might lose control of some of her powers as a result. Hopefully, Mark wasn't too attached to that suit, or to any of his other belongings.

What do we know about 'Invincible' Season 4?

Now that Season 3 is out, many fans have turned their attention to a potential Season 4, which would likely pick up that Eve plot thread as well as several others. The good news is that Prime Video has already renewed the show for a fourth season, and made that announcement in July of 2024. Robert Kirkman, the creator of the comic, said that he could see the show lasting anywhere between seven and nine seasons, but it doesn't seem like there's a definitive plan yet.



We don't have a release date for the show's fourth season yet, but the season is already in production, which means that fans won't have to deal with the extended breaks that accompanied previous seasons. The show's third season debuted in February, 10 months after the second season. If the fourth season is produced on a similar timeline, that would mean that we could see it sometime early in 2026.

“There’s a lot of opportunity to do a lot of specials. There’s a lot of characters that could really shine if they get that platform to have an episode focused on them, which we’re really excited about," Robert told The Direct. We’d love to do that. We’re trying to do that. I don’t know. We’ll see, but right now the focus is making sure that the show comes out as regularly as possible, and we’re trying not to have any distractions that are going to keep us from that."