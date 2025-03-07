Does Rex Splode Come Back After That Devastating 'Invincible' Episode? Rex was determined to take down The Alternate Mark no matter what it took, and he gave his all. By Ivy Griffith Published March 7 2025, 3:09 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Seasons 1-3 of Invincible. Adapting a comic book into a movie or television series is also a dicey prospect. Fans of comics often take their source material seriously, and it's easy to run afoul of a dedicated fandom if you don't respect the original story enough. However, Prime Video's animated series Invincible, sourced from a comic book series of the same name, seems to be doing right by the fans.

In Season 3, a long-dreaded character death came to be when Rex Splode was killed. But does Rex come back? Here's what we know about how the story is supposed to go.

Source: Prime Video

Does Rex Splode come back after that episode in 'Invincible'?

Comic book fans knew it was coming, but it still hurt when Rex was seemingly killed in Season 3, Episode 7. The episode, titled "What Have I Done?" portrayed an incident known in the comics as the "Invisible War."

In the middle of a fight with several regular baddies, Rex pulls a last-ditch effort to take down the bad guys with him, charges himself up, and explodes. He takes The Alternate Mark out in the process, but what of Rex? He really is dead, so this should be the end.

However, Rex does come back according to ComicBookClubLive, if the series follows the source material faithfully. We won't give too much away, but it involves the good old time jump and timeline correction that you've come to expect from a long-running comic book series. So fans of Rex, don't be too disheartened. Our boy will be back, eventually. We hope.

This isn't the first time Rex has faked us out.

Of course, fans who have been around for a while know that this isn't the first time Rex has faked us out. Back in Season 2, we also thought Rex was a goner for good. At least, if you didn't read the comics.

Back in Season 2, Episode 6, Rex was facing off with King Lizard. He was having a bit of a moment after taking down some bad guys, but King Lizard surprised him by holding a gun to his head. He did shoot Rex, although Rex was able to rally and take him down before himself collapsing.

It seemed for a moment as though Rex was a goner. However, the bullet seems to have just grazed the side of his head. That, combined with the fact that he has superhuman endurance which helped him heal quickly, made it so that the controversial but beloved red-suited character survived to see another day, and another fight.