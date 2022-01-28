'Power Book II: Ghost' Fans Believe That James St. Patrick May Make a Return

'Power Book II: Ghost' Fans Believe That James St. Patrick May Make a ReturnBy Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 28 2022, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Power and Power Book II: Ghost.
Ever since James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) aka Ghost was shot in Season 6 Episode 10 of Power, fans couldn’t help but wonder whether he actually died. His demise came at the hands of his own son, Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), and viewers have been holding out hope that Ghost will reappear in Tariq’s story, Power Book II: Ghost.
As Power Book II: Ghost is in its second season, viewers can’t help but bring up their beliefs about Ghost still being alive. From Tariq getting a letter upon his arrest for homicide to the decision for Yasmine St. Patrick (Paris Morgan) to be adopted if no living family member is able to take care of her, some viewers believe that those moves weren't made before Ghost's death, but are instead happening in real-time. So, will Ghost come back in Power Book II: Ghost? According to Michael, it may be a possibility.
In a December 2021 interview, Michael Rainey Jr. implied that Ghost returning may be a possibility.
Even though viewers watched Ghost’s funeral take place in Season 1 Episode 2 of Power Book II: Ghost, many are not convinced that he’s actually dead. Show creator Courtney Kemp has gone on record to say that Ghost is no longer with us, but many viewers are still in disbelief. Thanks to Michael’s Dec. 11, 2021 interview with Digital Spy, some fans are convinced that Ghost will return.
After being asked about Ghost’s return, Michael laid an important card on the table.
"You know how Tariq said to Monet at the end of Episode 10, Season 1, 'He may not be here anymore, but ghosts never die'? Yeah. Y'all gonna see the definition of that line in this season," Michael said.
Obviously, Michael’s statement can be interpreted in a variety of ways. It's also worth noting that this interview took place during the early part of Season 2, which was well before we saw Tariq get arrested for the murders of the police officer and Professor Reynolds.
It may simply mean that Ghost’s presence will be felt since Ghost's lawyer delivered Tariq a posthumous message while he was in jail. Yaz’s adoption can also serve as another example of Ghost’s power from beyond the grave.
Ghost will likely make a return, but not in the way viewers expect.
As of this writing, we currently have only two episodes left of Power Book II: Ghost Season 2. And while Tariq is in for a fight for his freedom, tensions are super-high.
Showrunners are known to throw in mind-blowing twists and turns throughout a show's season, especially toward the end. Ghost has been speaking from beyond the grave so far, so the likelihood of us seeing him in human form is out of the question. Not only is Ghost truly dead, but the chances of him returning are slim-to-none.
But that doesn’t mean that the spirit of Ghost won’t live on, which is what Michael may be getting at. Ghost has already poked fun at Tariq getting arrested and has taken control of Yaz’s future, but there may be a turn of events. Once Tariq is (hopefully) exonerated from the murder charges, Ghost may also have another message or clause in his will and testament that will serve Tariq’s interests. After all, anything is possible.
However, we won’t quite know what Michael means about seeing the definition of the line “Ghosts never die” until the last two episodes air. In true Power nature, we can bet that they’ll leave us stunned.
Catch new episodes of Power Book II: Ghost Sundays on Starz.