Omari Hardwick Did Not Leave the 'Power' Universe in the Way He Envisioned

Omari Hardwick Did Not Leave the 'Power' Universe in the Way He EnvisionedBy Tatayana Yomary
Dec. 21 2021, Published 3:31 p.m. ET
The Starz hit series Power Book II: Ghost has just released its mid-season finale for Season 2. And while it appears that Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is clearly following in his late father James "Ghost" St. Patrick's (Omari Hardwick) footsteps, many viewers can’t help but long for Ghost's return. After all, Ghost — who appeared on the original Power series — is a big reason as to why viewers are hooked on the crime-focused franchise.
Avid viewers of Power Book II: Ghost are likely privy to the fact that showrunners always have twists and turns up their sleeve. From the return of Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) to the latest development about Zeke Cross’s (Daniel Bellamy) father, fans are waiting with bated breath for the show’s return.
There are many Power Book II: Ghost theories making their rounds on social media, and Ghost’s return continues to rank high on the list of wants. Not to mention, fans are now wondering what caused Omari to leave the franchise in the first place. Here’s what we know.
Why did Omari Hardwick leave ‘Power’?
Even though many Power fans have a love-hate relationship with James St. Patrick, his death in Season 6 of the original series rocked fans. After all, Ghost seemed to be untouchable in the death department. So for his own son, Tariq, to be at the hands of his murder, fans were stunned.
Many viewers believed that Ghost’s story was far from over, especially since he was focused on going straight and becoming a politician.
And Omari initially believed that Ghost’s story deserved another season, in addition to the six seasons that aired.
"Between Season 1 and Season 2, I'm just now putting on the coat of Ghost, I'm trying to learn who this guy is and to get comfy with him. I'm jogging in Boston, and it comes to me as to how it should end,” Omari told EW in 2020. “Just creatively I shared it with [show creator Courtney Kemp]. I emailed it in case she uses it and I at least have credit. What I emailed her was that it's Season 7 and Ghost, like Denzel [Washington] in Man on Fire, an eye for an eye, a life for a life, he has to go help his brother, Tommy. Tommy does what he shouldn't do and Ghost has to give his life."
He continued, “I share with her, she likes it. I shared it with Joe, he's a big brain, a hell of a writer, and he excitedly goes, ‘Oh man, let's take it to a whole other level.' And we create Romeo and Romeo. So when Ghost dies, Tommy can't live without Ghost and Tommy takes his life and he falls on top of the body of Ghost. That's what I thought should happen."
However, much to many fans' disappointment, that was not the case. Courtney Kemp explained to the outlet that executive producer 50 Cent was not fond of the idea.
Not to mention, Courtney shared that she was not comfortable with the potential idea of Ghost riding off into the sunset without punishment, knowing that he did so many awful things
As a result, viewers saw Ghost meet his demise in his nightclub, Truth, as his longtime friend Tommy held onto him until his last breath.
Viewers are still holding out hope that Omari Hardwick will make a brief return to ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’
After Tariq found himself behind bars on charges of two murders, fans were shocked to learn that Ghost left him a letter. In the letter, Ghost ruthlessly told Tariq that he’s not surprised that he’s in jail and is right where he should be.
Many fans took the move as a joke, while others were disgusted with the fact that Ghost had no fatherly advice for Tariq. However, the move sparked the never-ending debate about whether or not Ghost is alive. Even though fans are aware that Ghost was officially laid to rest, many people are still holding out hope that the former kingpin will make a return.
Courtney has already gone on record to say that Ghost won't return, but fans are convinced that anything is possible.
Power Book II: Ghost returns with new episodes beginning Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, on Starz.