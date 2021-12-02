'Power Book II: Ghost' Star LaToya Tonodeo Teases Unexpected Storyline: "Diana May Upset People" (EXCLUSIVE)

“She comes from a family who knows the game,” LaToya exclusively told Distractify. “I feel like if he were to end up with Diana, he could be his truest self. She knows what Tariq is about. She also knows that you're trying to be better than that as far as getting an education."

She continued: "So, I feel like it's always good to be able to be comfortable — or, not comfortable, but your true self — in a relationship, without having to put on a representative. I feel like with Diana he can be that because she understands both worlds.”