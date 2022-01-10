'Power Book 2: Ghost' Fans Are Convinced That Cane Will Be Tariq's Next Victim

Creator Courtney Kemp has not given any indication that Cane will be killed off the show. However, showrunners have proved that no one is safe. After all, some viewers are still upset about James St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) death.

So, will Woody McClain leave Power Book 2: Ghost? The jury is still out on that matter. But, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Catch new episodes of Power Book 2: Ghost Sundays on Starz.