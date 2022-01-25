Diana Exposes Monet's Secret In 'Power Book II: Ghost' and the Memes Are Hilarious

Diana Exposes Monet's Secret In 'Power Book II: Ghost' and the Memes Are HilariousBy Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 25 2022, Published 2:44 p.m. ET
In the Powerverse, twists and turns have become standard practice. Throughout Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, viewers watched as Diana (Latoya Tonodeo) began to claim her independence from her overbearing mother, Monet (Mary J. Blige). And while the pair have been at odds due to trust issues, the latest episode may have ruined their relationship for good.
Diana sat down with her family to have dinner but ended up serving a bowl of truth and vengeance. After being caught in a lie, Diana hit Monet where it hurt. She revealed that Monet is actually Zeke’s (Daniel Bellomy) mother, not his aunt, and also named his father Dante — who unbeknownst to the family is the actual drug connect Cane (Woody McClain) has been working with. Social media has been eating it up via a plethora of memes and jokes. Here’s what you need to see.
From memes about Zeke's intelligence to Diana's slick way of revealing a birth certificate that names his mother and father's real identities, social media held nothing back.
1. Zeke is mad about the wrong thing.
As funny as the dinner scene was to watch, fans are concerned that Zeke has a couple of screws loose. Instead of being upset about Monet's lies, Zeke was more focused on being older than his age and it affecting his chances at playing professional basketball. Poor thing!
2. Diana is named the Queen of the dinner table.
Not only did Diana put Monet on blast for being Zeke's mother and lying to the family, but Diana also took a shot at Cane. She revealed that Cane was the person responsible for sugaring the cocaine, which helped him become the distributor. As a result, fans have named her the episode's most valuable cast member with a basketball stats reference.
3. Fans poked fun at Zeke's lack of intelligence.
After Diana revealed that Monet is Zeke's mother and provided proof — via a birth certificate — Zeke continued to question the information right until the end like a dummy. Social media users poked fun at his age and labeled him as a child in a grown man's body. Hilarious!
4. The family dinner was compared to a game of Uno.
No one saw Diana exposing Monet coming. But after Monet called her Tariq's "groupie" and Cane made fun of him possily going to jail, the gloves came off. Just like an intense game of Uno, this meme shows Diana's information being the "Draw 4" card, Monet skipping herself, and Zeke pulling out the reverse card, meaning Monet now has to deal with the mess. Whew, chile!
5. There was that Michael Jackson "Dirty Diana" reference.
There's no argument that Diana completely flipped the script on her family with Zeke's paternity information. And since the move is considered to be a dirty one, yet completely warranted, fans took a moment to compare her to "Dirty Diana" — a fictional character discussed in the late Michael Jackson's hit song of the same name.
With two episodes left of an iconic Season 2, there's no telling what will happen next. But, at least we know social media will come all the way through with hilarious memes.
Catch new episodes of Power Book II: Ghost Sundays on Starz.