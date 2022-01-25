Diana Exposes Monet's Secret In 'Power Book II: Ghost' and the Memes Are Hilarious

Diana sat down with her family to have dinner but ended up serving a bowl of truth and vengeance. After being caught in a lie, Diana hit Monet where it hurt. She revealed that Monet is actually Zeke’s (Daniel Bellomy) mother, not his aunt, and also named his father Dante — who unbeknownst to the family is the actual drug connect Cane (Woody McClain) has been working with. Social media has been eating it up via a plethora of memes and jokes. Here’s what you need to see.