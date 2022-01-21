Power Book II: Ghost Fans Are Convinced Carrie's Days at Stansfield University Are Numbered

Either way you look at it, Carrie’s time on the show is limited. While it’s true Power showrunners are known to throw in a few twists and turns, she’s done too much to not pay the ultimate price.

But, since the showrunners have the final say, we’ll have to see how the rest of Season 2 rolls out.

Catch new episodes of Power Book 2: Ghost on Sundays on Starz.