Omari Hardwick's Net Worth Is Set to See Growth in 2022 and Beyond

As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Omari has earned a net worth of $5 million. This figure is directly linked to the 48-year-old working as an actor and podcast personality.

Ever since Omari was killed off in the final season of Power, the actor has been very busy. Omari currently has a few film projects including The Mothership, The Mother, and Phels High. Also, Omari’s podcast, Poetics, has received rave reviews from fans. So, it’s safe to say that Omari's net worth will only multiply from here.