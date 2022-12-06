Rumors Are Swirling About the Latest James Bond Pick... and They Could Be True

Alone, that could have just been “fan manifestation,” but with the new tip from The Sun? It seems very likely that Aaron could be ready to step into the famous shoes. In fact, based on what Barbara told Variety about the task of picking a new Bond, the “mini trailer” also seems very plausible. “It’s not just about casting an actor for a film,” she said. “It’s about a reinvention, and ‘Where are we taking it? What do we want to do with the character?’”