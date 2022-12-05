These 'White Lotus' Season 2 Finale Fan Theories Are WILD... and Plausible

Season 1 spiraled out of control to kill off hotel manager Armond, and we know that Season 2 will result in at least one other dead body.

Now that the White Lotus Season 2 finale is set to air on Sunday, Dec. 11, we can’t help but make our own predictions about what’s going to happen.

We now have all the clues laid out for us, and it’s time to solve the puzzle of this season. Thanks to some fan theories, we have some strong predictions.