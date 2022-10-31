Who Are Haley Lu Richardson's Parents? What We Know About the 'White Lotus' Star's Background

HBO's intoxicating social satire series The White Lotus officially returned for Season 2 on Oct. 30, 2022, and viewers are thrilled to get to know a new batch of dysfunctional vacationers.

From director and showrunner Mike White, The White Lotus Season 1 followed "the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort over the span of one highly transformative week," but Season 2 whisks us away to a Sicilian resort.