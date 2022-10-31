Meghann Fahy Is From 'The White Lotus' –– Who Is She Dating?

While it's unclear if Meghann is currently seeing anyone, we do know that her last known relationship was with actor Billy Magnussen, whom you might recognize from films like Ingrid Goes West, Game Night, the Aladdin reboot, and No Time to Die, as well as shows like Made for Love and Get Shorty.

The two met on the set of their 2011 Hallmark flick The Lost Valentine, per DuJour. However, many outlets report that the two didn't start dating until 2017.