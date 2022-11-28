Ethan and Cameron Are Suddenly at Odds in Season 2 of 'The White Lotus'

Could Ethan kill Cameron on The White Lotus and be the killer or one of multiple killers this season? Right now, given the pair's shaky friendship and the secrets they share, it seems possible. It may be hard to imagine Ethan as a stone cold killer.

But he could be persuaded to go that route, whether it's intentional or in a fit of unexpected rage. And we can't say that Cameron won't have some of that rage coming to him if that happens.