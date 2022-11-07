Here's How to Watch New Episodes of 'The White Lotus' Season 2

Season 2 of The White Lotus premiered on Oct. 30, 2022 on HBO and HBO Max. Like other shows on the network, new episodes are released every Sunday at the same time. So as long as you tune in at 9 p.m. EST on Sundays, you'll catch new episodes of The White Lotus that way all season.

Unfortunately, the season lasts just seven weeks, since there are seven episodes, but it is expected to remain on a consistent schedule.