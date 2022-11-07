Here's How to Watch New Episodes of 'The White Lotus' Season 2
When The White Lotus Season 2 dropped on HBO and HBO Max, fans already wanted more. So it's no surprise that many are now asking about the White Lotus episode release schedule. Because the show airs on a cable network, it follows a different schedule than streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu. Even if we would all love nothing more than to binge watch an entire season in one sitting.
The second season of the hit drama (which includes some well-timed and very real humor, by the way) follows a group of guests as the White Lotus resort in Sicily. Some of their lives intertwine in unexpected ways, and more than one of the main characters is dead by the end of the season. We can't blame fans for wanting to know when and how to catch each new episode.
What is the 'White Lotus' episode release schedule for Season 2?
Season 2 of The White Lotus premiered on Oct. 30, 2022 on HBO and HBO Max. Like other shows on the network, new episodes are released every Sunday at the same time. So as long as you tune in at 9 p.m. EST on Sundays, you'll catch new episodes of The White Lotus that way all season.
Unfortunately, the season lasts just seven weeks, since there are seven episodes, but it is expected to remain on a consistent schedule.
There is an episode of The White Lotus that falls on Thanksgiving weekend. However, because it airs on Nov. 27 and not on the actual holiday, it's still scheduled as of now to air on that date.
Even though we don't get to watch the entire season at once (à la some streaming services), at least HBO is dependable with weekly episodes.
What time does 'The White Lotus' air?
You can watch The White Lotus on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on both HBO and HBO Max. While some networks' affiliated streaming apps allow you to watch new episodes at the stroke of midnight on the day of release, HBO does things differently.
New episodes are available on the HBO Max app at the exact same time that they air on television. Afterward, you can re-watch the episodes as many times as you want.
'The White Lotus' fans already want to know when the Season 2 finale is.
As long as Season 2 maintains a steady schedule, which is expected, then the Season 2 finale of The White Lotus should premiere on Dec. 11. You know, just in time to discuss how wild the finale is over various holiday meals with relatives.
Season 2 features the deaths of multiple characters. And, as the season progresses, we'll likely see how each main character does or doesn't meet a tragic end by the time the finale airs.
You can catch The White Lotus on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and HBO Max.