Folks Think Adam Sandler Used 'Jack and Jill' to Help Katie Holmes Escape Her Marriage to Tom Cruise "Is Adam Sandler a secret hero?" By Jennifer Farrington Published March 11 2025, 9:19 a.m. ET

Hollywood is full of all kinds of people, many of whom seem out of touch with reality — and for good reason. They don’t live in the "real" world or deal with everyday problems, though that doesn’t mean they don’t have struggles of their own. Then there’s Adam Sandler, who, despite his fame, comes across as a genuinely down-to-earth guy.

What makes him seem even more generous, beyond casting his less-than-relevant friends in his films, is the Jack and Jill theory. According to this wild fan theory, Adam allegedly had the film produced to help Katie Holmes escape her marriage to Tom Cruise. It sounds far-fetched, but when broken down, like Redditor @banananutnightmare did, it actually starts to make some sense.

What is the 'Jack and Jill' Katie Holmes escape theory?

The Jack and Jill Katie Holmes escape theory suggests that Adam Sandler cast Katie in the 2011 film as a way to help her escape her marriage to Tom Cruise. In the film, Katie "does nothing," said Mike Stoklasa, host of Half in the Bag, which raises the question: Why would someone of her stature even be cast in the first place?

Mike argued that Katie's character in the film had no depth and didn't showcase her talent. Considering Katie's track record in major films such as Mad Money, First Daughter, and Teaching Mrs. Tingle, it’s surprising to see her take such a backseat role in an Adam Sandler film.

Now, while Mike suggests that Adam may have cast Katie simply to help her earn a big paycheck, Redditor @banananutnightmare proposes a more intriguing theory: The role was a decoy that gave Katie the time and space to prepare for her divorce from Tom.

Why would Katie Holmes need to escape from her marriage to Tom Cruise?

Well, we know Tom is a part of the Church of Scientology, and if it's anything like how Leah Remini describes it, it can be a terrifying place to be, not to mention difficult to get away from. Considering Katie had been planning to divorce Tom weeks in advance, even renting a secret apartment in Chelsea, according to The New York Post, the idea that Adam cast her in the film seems even more plausible.

What’s more, during a deposition obtained by ABC News, Tom confirmed that one of Katie’s "assertions" for leaving him was "to protect Suri from Scientology." So, at the very least, we know Katie was looking to leave her marriage and escape from Scientology. Therefore, it makes sense that Adam might have helped Katie escape by providing her with the time and financial security she needed to plot and prepare for the divorce.