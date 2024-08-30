Home > Entertainment Where Is Leah Remini's Daughter Today? Her Parents Just Announced Their Divorce Leah recently opened up about her daughter's college struggles. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 30 2024, 10:43 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@Leahremini

Actress Leah Remini has never shied away from sharing her love for her daughter, especially on social media. Sofia was born in 2004, and since then, Leah has shared many of her precious milestones with her fans — from childhood birthdays to senior prom. Many viewers even got to know her on Leah's short-lived reality TV show, It's All Relative, which starred a few members of her close family, including Sofia and her father, Angelo Pagán.

Leah and Angelo have been married for 21 years as of writing, and in an Instagram post made on Aug. 29, 2024, the actress announced that they would be divorcing. Now, fans want to know where their daughter, Sofia, is today.

Source: instagram/@Leahremini Sofia and her dad, Angelo Pagán.

Where is Leah Remini's daughter, Sofia Pagán, today?

Though Leah often shares sweet snaps of her daughter on her social media pages, it seems that Sofia doesn't have any public social media profiles of her own, meaning that it's a bit harder to keep up with her. However, we do know that, as of 2023, Sofia was in and out of college.

In an Instagram post made on Feb. 6, 2023, alongside footage of Sofia as a child on It's All Relative, Leah shared that her daughter had recently been struggling as a college freshman.

"One of the things I’ve learned in life is that there is always time to course correct. ... In August, our daughter Sofia enrolled in a college she thought was meant for her. I moved her into a dorm room and came home heartbroken to a quiet house," she shared. "For many reasons, that school didn’t make sense for her, so she left. ... A few weeks ago, she started courses at another University, and we moved her into an apartment."

Previously, Leah opened up about being a mom and her daughter getting older. "I've had the best job of being a mom with my daughter at home for the past 18 years. While I will always be Sofia's mom, my role changed overnight, and it's hard to celebrate the change," she told People. "I miss her and worry too much about her on her own."