Angelo Pagán's Net Worth Could Experience a Drop Due to His Divorce from Leah Remini Angelo Pagán's net worth is $25 million, but a pending divorce may impact it. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 30 2024, 9:42 a.m. ET

On Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, actress Leah Remini took to Instagram and announced that she and her husband, actor Angelo Pagán, are getting a divorce after just over 21 years of marriage.

Now, fans are eager to learn about Angelo Pagán's finances, especially given the impact of the divorce. If you're curious, keep scrolling to find out his net worth! Plus, stick around for details on their divorce, including whether they had a prenup.



What is Angelo Pagán's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Angelo Pagán's net worth stands at an estimated $25 million. He mostly earns from his acting career, but Angelo also benefits financially as a co-owner of Vivian's Millennium Cafe. Though the cute Studio City, Calif. diner has been serving since 1963, Angelo and Leah's stepfather, George Marshall, have helped make it a top brunch spot in the area.

Angelo Pagán Actor, Singer, Producer, Entrepreneur Net worth: $25 Million Angelo Pagán is a Puerto Rican-American actor. He's best known for starring in Bosch: Legacy, Swordfish, 24, and The King of Queens. Birthdate: May 16, 1968 Birthplace: Ponce, Puerto Rico Marriages: Elaine Aviles (m. 1985-1990), Raquel Williams (m. 1992-1997), Leah Remini (m. 2003-2024) Children: Alex (b. 1986), Nico (b. 1988), Angelo Jr. (b. 1993), Sofia (b. 2004)

In August 2024, Angelo Pagán and Leah Remini announced their divorce.

On August 29, Leah and Angelo announced their divorce with a joint Instagram statement. "Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce," they wrote in the caption. "This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it's what's best for us."

Regarding the reason for their split, they simply said, "We both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn't fit us anymore." "Yes, we're sad, and we've got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal," they continued. "Our bond is still strong — it's just evolved into something different."

In the end, the pair emphasized that despite the change, they've been "best friends for so many years" and will most definitely still be "celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite TV shows together, and gathering as a family."

