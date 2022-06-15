Does Leah Remini Have Dance Training? She's a New Judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance'
Ever since the late '80s, actress Leah Remini has been wowing fans with roles on hit shows such as Saved by the Bell, Cheers, and, of course, The King of Queens. But along with acting, it seems as though she has a passion for another activity: dancing.
Indeed, Leah has quite a history on the dance floor, and her latest TV gig goes to show how respected she is for it.
That's right, the star is going to be a new judge on So You Think You Can Dance, as she's been tapped to replace Matthew Morrison. With that being said, does Leah have any formal dance training? Let's unpack what we know.
Does Leah Remini have any formal dance training? She's a new judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' replacing Matthew Morrison.
Leah may not have had formal dance training, but the actress explained why she thinks that she's a good fit for the So You Think You Can Dance judging role in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"Makes sense, why wouldn't I be judging!" she told the outlet. "I love dancing, I love dancers, I love dance shows, I love artists. I got a dance studio. People don't know that I dance every day but that doesn't matter, I'm not trying to like make myself like, 'Oh duh, I'm a dancer, I should be a judge.' I'm not a dancer but I'm a fan of the show. I love dance."
Leah also said in a statement (per Variety): "I am thrilled to join So You Think You Can Dance on its milestone 300th episode. I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists through this competition as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers. I can't wait to see the artistry that the contestants bring to the stage!"
Leah Remini previously competed on 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Leah's time on So You Think You Can Dance isn't her first official foray into the dance world by any means; the actress competed on Season 17 of Dancing With the Stars back in 2013, where she was partnered up with pro dancer Tony Dovolani.
The duo unfortunately didn't win the season, coming in fifth place overall, but that was far from the end of Leah's career working with Dancing With the Stars.
The star returned to the show for Seasons 19 and 21 to act as a temporary co-host. Then, during Season 28, she was brought back yet again to work as a guest judge on the hit dance competition.
As for So You Think You Can Dance, Leah will be joined by fellow judges Stephen "tWitch" Boss and JoJo Siwa for the 300th episode of the fan-favorite reality show, which premieres on June 15, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.