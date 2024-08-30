Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Catherine O'Hara's Love Story: A Look at Her Enduring Marriage to Bo Welch Catherine O'Hara often plays a married mom on-camera, but she's also a wife and mom in real life! By D.M. Published Aug. 30 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Beetlejuice actor Catherine O'Hara has enjoyed a thriving career in Hollywood. But behind her success on screen is a long-lasting and supportive partnership with her husband, Bo Welch. Catherine O’Hara has been a Hollywood staple since the 1970s, when she joined the Toronto branch of the improvisational comedy troupe Second City. Here, she honed her comedic skills and formed lifelong partnerships with fellow comedians, including Eugene Levy.

In 1976, Catherine became a cast member of SCTV, a sketch comedy show where she showcased her talent for creating memorable characters. Her big break came in 1988 when she played Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice. Since then, Catherine has appeared in numerous productions, including Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, and Home Alone. Amid her success, she met and fell in love with Bo Welch. The two have been together for more than three decades, and their relationship remains stronger than ever.

Catherine O’Hara has been married to Bo Welch for 30 years.

Catherine O’Hara and Bo Welch are one of Hollywood's quieter couples. Catherine first met Bo on the set of Beetlejuice. Catherine, who played the eccentric Delia Deetz in the film, was immediately impressed by the production designer. The two quickly formed a connection that later turned into a romantic relationship. The couple tied the knot in 1992, and they have been together ever since.

Source: Netflix Catherine O'Hara in 'Schitt's Creek'

On Aug. 28, 2-24, the couple attended the premiere for the Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and fans were elated. The couple shined in coordinating black outfits, alongside Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder. Catherine and Bo previously spoke to People about their 30-year relationship, that almost never happened. According to Catherine, the two were very friendly on set but they waited until the very end to take things to the next level.

"I thought, 'He's going to ask me out. Oh, he's going to ask me.' And stupid me, I should have asked him out, but I didn't,” Catherine recalled. Fortunately, Bo was also interested in starting a romantic relationship. When the cast return to set for exterior reshoots, Bo asked the actress out and the rest is history.

Meet Catherine O’Hara and Bo Welch’s kids!

Catherine and Bo have enjoyed successful careers in Hollywood but have also built a close-knit family away from the spotlight. The couple are proud parents to two sons, Matthew and Luke Welch. Despite their high-profile careers, Catherine and Bo have always made family their top priority. Matthew Welch, the couple’s eldest son, was born in 1994, followed by his younger brother, Luke Welch, in 1997.

