Alyssa Milano Has Endorsed Numerous Democratic Candidates Over the Years Alyssa Milano called for a ceasefire in Palestine after Joe Biden stepped down from reelection. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 29 2024, 2:57 p.m. ET

Actress Alyssa Milano has a long resume in Hollywood and on Broadway. She had a huge role in Charmed, the popular television series following the fictional Halliwell sisters as they used their newly found witch powers to fight evil. Alyssa has also appeared in other movie and television roles, including Who's the Boss?, Commando, and Fear.

Outside of her acting career, though, Alyssa has also been incredibly active in politics and activism, even releasing a book of essays on activism and sociopolitical issues in 2021 titled Sorry Not Sorry. When it comes to her views, Alyssa's politics speak for themselves.

What are Alyssa Milano's politics? She's an outspoken liberal.

Alyssa's politics have always leaned blue, and she's frequently used her platform to advocate for various Democratic candidates over the years. She's currently an Artist Ambassador for Reproductive Freedom for the ACLU and is also one of the founders of NoRA, a coalition that aims to give the NRA less power in politics to better advocate for gun control in America. Just one year after co-founding NoRA, she met with Ted Cruz and Fred Guttenberg to discuss gun violence in the U.S.

She's also used her platform to repeatedly endorse Democrat presidential nominees. She initially endorsed Bernie Sanders for president before Hillary Clinton was chosen as the official nominee, though she then backed Clinton's bid for president. She was also an advocate supporter of Joe Biden's presidential campaign, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris when he stepped down from his reelection campaign.

In her post following President Biden's announcement that he was stepping down from Congress, she also called for a permanent ceasefire in Palestine. "How..he has not used his power to demand the release of the hostages and how he has not used his power to stop the suffering in Gaza—is beyond me," she wrote. "Being the soul that he is—I don’t understand how he hasn’t done more to save innocent lives. Children. With our tax dollars. My heart hurts."

Alyssa Milano previously admitted she was considering a run for Congress.

In 2021, Alyssa briefly considered running for office in the 2024 election. She posed the idea on X (formerly Twitter), where she wrote, "Congressman McClintock was one of the 63 republicans to oppose Asian Hate Crimes bill. This is my Congressman. Should I run against him?"

Congressman McClintock was one of the 63 republicans to oppose Asian Hate Crimes bill.



This is my Congressman.



Should I run against him?



— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 20, 2021

“I’m looking at California’s 4th District to potentially run against McClintock,” she confirmed to The Hill following the post. Running for office has long been part of her future plans, as she's previously noted in other interviews that after her kids are grown and she has some reprieve from her acting roles, she would like to run for office.