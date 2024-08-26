Home > Entertainment Alyssa Milano's Financial Status Questioned After Luxury Vacay Contrasts With GoFundMe Page From January Alyssa shared photos of her Nobu getaway on Facebook. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 26 2024, 10:50 a.m. ET

Actress Alyssa Milano's financial status has been called into question after the star created a GoFundMe campaign to support her son's baseball team in 2023 — and then took a luxury couples vacation about a year later. Alyssa shared photos of the trip on her Facebook page on May 7, raving about the resort's "next-level food and yummy cocktails."

However, the expensive-looking getaway didn't sit right with fans, who were quick to call out the actress for soliciting money from the public earlier this year to support her son. "Did you have a GoFundMe for this trip?" one person asked in her comments. Now, folks want to know — what is Alyssa's net worth?

What is Alyssa Milano's net worth? And why is everyone mad at her?

Back in 2023, Alyssa Milano organized a GoFundMe campaign aimed at helping her son's baseball team fund a trip to Cooperstown, N.Y. "Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here," she said on X (formerly Twitter) along with a link to the GoFundMe page. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alyssa Milano is currently working with a net worth of around $4 million thanks to her several successful TV and film ventures.

Alyssa Milano Actress Net worth: $4 million Alyssa Jayne Milano is an actress best known for her starring role on the beloved TV series Charmed. She is also a producer, an activist, and a mom. Birthdate: Dec. 19, 1972 Birthplace: Brooklyn, N.Y. Father: Thomas M. Milano Mother: Lin Milano Kids: One son and one daughter

Some were quick to call the Charmed star out, insisting that she should be able to fund the trip herself instead of asking fans to help. The comments on her original post have been limited, but screenshots of heated responses have since been shared.

"Just a reminder: Alyssa Milano and her husband are both multi-millionaires. They could pay for the entire trip for the whole team without batting an eye," one person said on X — but is it true? It's unclear just how much Alyssa actually has in the bank, and it's likely that fronting the bill for an entire team and their families to travel to another state would add up.