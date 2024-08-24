How Amanda Gorman Turned Words into Wealth: The Poet's Multi-Million Net Worth Explored!
Her debut poetry collection, 'The Hill We Climb and Other Poems', was a bestseller in 2021.
Following her appearance at Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, Amanda Gorman’s star has risen. Her performance of “The Hill We Climb” at the event marked a turning point in her career. And while Amanda may be a wordsmith today, she previously suffered from a severe speech impediment.
“So for, most of my life, until two or maybe three years ago, I couldn’t say the letter ‘r.’ Even to this day sometimes I struggle with it,” Amanda said during a 2021 interview with Anderson Cooper. Adding, “I used writing one as a form of self expression to get my word on the page but then it also metamorphosed into its own speech pathology.”
Clearly, Amanda’s devotion has paid off. She is now a respected author and speaker, with a host of credits under her belt. Let’s break down Amanda’s net worth, which includes earning from her writing, speeches, and public appearances.
What is Amanda Gorman’s net worth?
Amanda Gorman has had a triumphant rise to literary stardom. She grew up in Los Angeles, where she developed a deep love for language and storytelling. She later attended Harvard University, studying sociology, and graduated with honors. Even before her national spotlight moment, Amanda had already made waves as the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017. The California native is proof that writing pays big time.
According to Hot New Hip Hop, the poet has a $5 million net worth.
Amanda Gorman
Author
Net worth: $5 Million
Amanda Gorman is a poet and author who gained notoriety following her appearance at Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021.
Birth name: Amanda Gorman
Birthday: March 7, 1998
Birthplace: Los Angeles, California
Education: New Roads High School
Mother: Joan Wicks
Following the 2021 presidential inauguration, Amanda signed several lucrative deals, including a three-book deal with Penguin Random House, according to The Wall Street Journal. Her debut poetry collection, The Hill We Climb and Other Poems, became a bestseller, further boosting her financial standing.
“I am so humbled and honored,” Amanda told USA Today. “I know that this best-seller spot comes from so many people deciding to bring my words into their lives.”
In addition to her poetry, Gorman has expanded her influence through various partnerships and brand endorsements. She signed with IMG Models, a move that opened doors to the fashion world, including a notable appearance on the cover of Vogue. Amanda also collaborated with brands like Estée Lauder, where she serves as the Global Changemaker.
Amanda Gorman gave a fiery speech at the 2024 DNC.
Amanda Gorman has not slowed down. The speaker and author gave a roaring speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention that roused the crowd. Amanda highlighted the need for collective action in the face of division and inspired a renewed sense of purpose among delegates.
“We are one family regardless of religion, class or color,” Amanda exclaimed. “For what defines a patriot is not just a love of liberty but our love for one another. This is loud in our country’s call because while we all love freedom.”
In addition to Amanda’s speech, the DNC brought out a ton of stars. There were musical performances by John Legend and Stevie Wonder. Meanwhile, Keenan Thompson and Mindy Kaling kept the audience entertained with their hilarious bits.