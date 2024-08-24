Home > Entertainment > Celebrity How Amanda Gorman Turned Words into Wealth: The Poet's Multi-Million Net Worth Explored! Her debut poetry collection, 'The Hill We Climb and Other Poems', was a bestseller in 2021. By D.M. Published Aug. 24 2024, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: ABC News

Following her appearance at Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, Amanda Gorman’s star has risen. Her performance of “The Hill We Climb” at the event marked a turning point in her career. And while Amanda may be a wordsmith today, she previously suffered from a severe speech impediment.

Article continues below advertisement

“So for, most of my life, until two or maybe three years ago, I couldn’t say the letter ‘r.’ Even to this day sometimes I struggle with it,” Amanda said during a 2021 interview with Anderson Cooper. Adding, “I used writing one as a form of self expression to get my word on the page but then it also metamorphosed into its own speech pathology.”

Clearly, Amanda’s devotion has paid off. She is now a respected author and speaker, with a host of credits under her belt. Let’s break down Amanda’s net worth, which includes earning from her writing, speeches, and public appearances.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram/@amandagorman Amanda Gorman poses for photo at TODAY Show

What is Amanda Gorman’s net worth?

Amanda Gorman has had a triumphant rise to literary stardom. She grew up in Los Angeles, where she developed a deep love for language and storytelling. She later attended Harvard University, studying sociology, and graduated with honors. Even before her national spotlight moment, Amanda had already made waves as the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017. The California native is proof that writing pays big time. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the poet has a $5 million net worth.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Gorman Author Net worth: $5 Million Amanda Gorman is a poet and author who gained notoriety following her appearance at Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. Birth name: Amanda Gorman Birthday: March 7, 1998 Birthplace: Los Angeles, California Education: New Roads High School Mother: Joan Wicks

Following the 2021 presidential inauguration, Amanda signed several lucrative deals, including a three-book deal with Penguin Random House, according to The Wall Street Journal. Her debut poetry collection, The Hill We Climb and Other Poems, became a bestseller, further boosting her financial standing. “I am so humbled and honored,” Amanda told USA Today. “I know that this best-seller spot comes from so many people deciding to bring my words into their lives.”

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to her poetry, Gorman has expanded her influence through various partnerships and brand endorsements. She signed with IMG Models, a move that opened doors to the fashion world, including a notable appearance on the cover of Vogue. Amanda also collaborated with brands like Estée Lauder, where she serves as the Global Changemaker.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Gorman gave a fiery speech at the 2024 DNC.

Amanda Gorman has not slowed down. The speaker and author gave a roaring speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention that roused the crowd. Amanda highlighted the need for collective action in the face of division and inspired a renewed sense of purpose among delegates.