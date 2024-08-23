Home > Entertainment > Music Thomas Rhett’s Political Views: How the Country Star Balances His Music and Beliefs Thomas Rhett might be a country singer, but his political views are very diverse. By D.M. Published Aug. 23 2024, 3:06 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Country superstar Thomas Rhett has tried to keep his personal beliefs private. However, in a time when many celebrities are increasingly vocal about their beliefs, Thomas’s political leanings have come under the spotlight. Thomas, known for his hits like "Die a Happy Man" and "Life Changes," has typically avoided public political endorsements, opting instead to maintain a neutral stance. Instead, the singer focuses on music and his career.

Thomas is now a staple in the music scene. He has since been nominated for a slate of Country Music Awards, but he has typically avoided public political endorsements. Here’s what we know about the singer’s political views.



What are Thomas Rhett's political views? He has spoken out in support of several social causes.

Thomas Rhett tends to keep his political views private. However, that has not stopped him from speaking out about causes he finds important. In 2020, the singer shared his thoughts on police brutality and his comments were poignant.

“I have no clue what it feels like to be profiled by authorities, treated negatively, or have my life threatened because of the color of my skin,” Thomas wrote on Instagram, adding, “I get scared when I think about my daughters and what kind of world they will be growing up in and how my JOB as a father is to show them how to lead with love in the face of hate.” And while Thomas has never explicitly revealed his political affiliation, it's clear that equality is important to the country star.

Thomas Rhett and his wife adopted a child from Uganda.

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, have openly expressed their deep love for family. In 2016, they took that love a step further by adopting a child from Uganda. The adoption journey started when Lauren, deeply involved in humanitarian work, traveled to Uganda on a mission trip. During her time there, she met Willa Gray and instantly felt a connection.

"I was in Uganda in 2016, and I had a picture of one of the babies there, and I had shared it on social media," Lauren told Kelly Clarkson. "And when I finally got to FaceTime that night, I was telling him her story, 'Babe, we know so many people who are trying to adopt right now, and this little girl needs a forever home.'"

For Thomas, adopting Willa Gray was a deeply emotional experience. In interviews, he has expressed how much it meant to him to bring Willa into their family and how she has brought immense joy.