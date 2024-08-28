Alyssa Milano Is Officially Replacing Ariana Madix in Broadway's 'Chicago'

It's been the year of Ariana Madix, and we love to see it. After the Vanderpump Rules star faced incredible heartache in 2023 when her ex, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with their mutual friend Rachel Leviss, it became clear that Ariana truly came out on top. She landed a spot on Dancing With the Stars and got to host Love Island USA, and she even accomplished her ultimate musical theater dream when she snagged a leading role on Broadway in early 2024.

That role, of course, was Roxie Hart, the protagonist in the musical Chicago. But as Ariana prepares to exit the play in September, her replacement is someone we all know and love, and we have a feeling it's going to be a seamless transition for fans — even if we're all sad to see our girl Ariana go!

Alyssa Milano is replacing Ariana Madix on Broadway.

According to Broadway News, actor Alyssa Milano — who we've all grown up watching, whether it was her breakout role as Samantha on Who's the Boss or her witchy turn as Phoebe in Charmed — is going to step into Roxie's shoes starting on Sept. 16.

Ariana is vacating the role on Sept. 1, and in the interim before Alyssa's debut, Roxie will be played by Tony-nominated actress-dancer Charlotte d’Amboise.

It looks like Alyssa is busy preparing, as she posted a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram on Aug. 27 with the caption: "Are you coming to see me on Broadway?!? We are three weeks away. I am bruised and super anxious. BUT SO EXCITED. And inspired. 'I’m older than I ever intended to be!'"

