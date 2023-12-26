Home > Entertainment The Cast of 'Charmed' Has Moved on From Its Petty Dramas 'Charmed' aired on The WB from 1998 to 2006, but where is the cast of the popular witchy drama now? Many have continued to act in a variety of roles. By Sara Belcher Dec. 26 2023, Published 12:46 p.m. ET Source: The WB via Twitter

When Charmed aired its final episode in 2006, fans said goodbye to the trio of witches fighting against the forces of evil that had dominated their TV screens for years. It's been more than two decades since the Halliwell sisters first graced our screens, but what is the cast up to now? Many of them have appeared in numerous TV shows since.

Article continues below advertisement

Holly Marie Combs (Piper Halliwell)

Source: Getty Images

Holly Marie Combs was known for her role in Picket Fences before she was cast as Pipe Halliwell in Charmed, and even after the show ended she continued her acting career with a string of roles. For those who met the actress after her time on the witchy show ended, you'll probably recognize her best as Aria Montgomery's mom, Ella, in Pretty Little Liars. Since then, Holly has mostly on podcasts, hosting The House of Halliwell, a Charmed rewatch podcast, with Drew Fuller and Brian Krause.

Alyssa Milano (Phoebe Halliwell)

Source: Getty Images

Alyssa Milano has steadily continued to appear in shows and films since the end of Charmed, appearing in My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, Mistresses, and Young Justice, among others. She's also addressed the allegations of tensions on the set of Charmed, admitting to Entertainment Tonight "I could take responsibility for a lot of our tension that we had." Alyssa was also a big part in the #MeToo movement on social media, getting it to trend on Twitter and inspiring others to share their stories.

Article continues below advertisement

Shannen Doherty (Prue Halliwell)

Source: Getty Images

Though Shannen Doherty left Charmed early due to the drama on set, she had a string of big roles before the show, including credits like Little House on the Prairie, 90210, and Heathers.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the years, she's reprised many of her previous roles, including Brenda Walsh from Beverly Hills, 90210 in various spinoff series, as well as returning to Heathers for a TV series in 2018. She's also been open about her battle with breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2015, revealing in 2023, that her diagnosis is ultimately terminal.

Article continues below advertisement

Rose McGowan (Paige Matthews)

Source: Getty Images

Rose McGowan joined the cast of Charmed in Season 4 after Shannen's departure, and though she has a string of films and shows under her belt, she's best-recognized currently as one of the first women to come forward with allegations against Harvey Weinstein at the start of the #MeToo movement. Her four-part docu-series, Citizen Rose, dove into her allegations against the producer, detailing the results as more victims came forward.

Article continues below advertisement

Julian McMahon (Cole Turner)

Source: Getty Images

Following the conclusion of Charmed, Julian McMahon starred in a variety of roles, including Doctor Doom in Fantastic Four, Dr. Christian Troy in Nip/Tuck, and Jess LaCroix in FBI: Most Wanted. He's received an Emmy and a Golden Globe award for his acting.

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Krause (Leo Wyatt)

Source: Getty Images

Since Charmed's conclusion, fans have still praised Brian Krause's character's on-screen romance, touting Leo and Piper and a favorite series couple. Brian has appeared in a series of made-for-TV movies, like Expecting Amish, Retreat to Paradise, Next Stop Murder, and Harmony in Paradise, among others.

Article continues below advertisement

Dorian Gregory (Darryl Morris)

Source: Getty Images