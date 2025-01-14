A Closer Look at Neil Gaiman's Relationship With the Church of Scientology Is Neil Gaiman a scientologist? Let's break down the rumors! By D.M. Updated Jan. 14 2025, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The religious beliefs of author Neil Gaiman have come into question as fans become increasingly interested in his personal life following a sexual assault scandal. Neil has become one of the most prolific fiction writers of his time, crafting pieces like Good Omen and The Sandman.

Neil also made his mark in children's literature with works like Coraline and The Graveyard Book. In addition to his work in print, Neil also contributed to television and film. He wrote episodes for Doctor Who and co-created the television adaptation of Good Omens. Now that controversy surrounding his personal life has surfaced, some fans are curious about the author’s background. Some think Neil is a Scientologist, and he has talked about the religion in the past. What is Neil Gaiman's affiliation with Scientology?

Is Neil Gaiman a scientologist?

Neil Gaiman has consistently stated that he is not a Scientologist, despite his family's deep ties to the Church of Scientology. In a 2013 interview with The Guardian, Neil addressed rumors about his involvement with the church, suggesting that he had not been a practicing member since becoming an adult. Neil called the rumors “bonkers,” adding, “Saying I'm a secret Scientologist and I've donated $29 mililon, and Amanda and I are both secret Scientologists and we were ordered to marry by the church.”

While Neil has tried to distance himself from the faith, his parents were very involved in the Church of Scientology. According to Vulture, the Gaiman family is still highly involved with Scientology. Additionally, The New Yorker, revealed that one of Neil’s sisters works for the church in Los Angeles, while the other, Lizzy Calcioli, has often spoken of her connections to Scientology.

Everyone kinda ignoring that whole middle section of the Neil Gaiman article where we find out his parents were high up in Scientology and advocated locking kids in dark rooms w no food or bathrooms for days on end — Gay Interrupted (@GeyInterrupted) January 13, 2025

The news shocked netizens, who were unaware of Neil’s upbringing. “Everyone kinda ignoring that whole middle section of the Neil Gaiman article where we find out his parents were high up in Scientology and advocated locking kids in dark rooms with no food or bathrooms for days on end,” one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Neil Gaiman has been accused of assaulting multiple women.

Neil Gaiman faces multiple sexual assault allegations from several women. These accusations, spanning from 1986 to 2022, are scathing and the details are disturbing. The allegations, which initially surfaced in July 2024, were also featured in the podcast Master, produced by Tortoise Media — the outlet that first broke the story.

One accuser, Scarlett Pavlovich, alleged that Neil assaulted her in a bathtub at his New Zealand residence shortly after their initial meeting in February 2022. Another woman, referred to as "K," claimed that the author subjected her to rough and painful sexual acts during their relationship, which she did not consent to or enjoy. Subsequent reports have brought forward additional allegations.