Amanda Palmer Announced Her Divorce From Author Neil Gaiman on Patreon

That wasn't true for author Neil Gaiman when his wife of nine years revealed that their marriage was over.

When celebrities get divorced, they have to deal with the drama of a separation and the added stress of finding a delicate way to break the news to their fans. But, in most cases, both parties are at least privy to the divorce news before fans find out.

Read on to find out what Amanda originally said to her group, and how Neil later noted that he wasn't aware that his marriage was over. Plus, find out about Amanda's past involvement in several controversies.

His wife, singer Amanda Palmer, announced that she was separated from Neil Gaiman to her Patreon group on May 3. While the news was disappointing to her fans, it was also a surprise to Neil himself.

What did Amanda Palmer say about Neil Gaiman on her Patreon?

The Dresden Dolls singer got engaged to Neil in 2010, and they officially married the following year. In 2015, Amanda gave birth to their only child together, son Anthony "Ash" Gaiman in 2015. Amanda announced that her marriage to Neil had ended to her Patreon group (Patreon is a membership platform public figures use to give their fans insider information and extra content) on May 3.

"Since people are getting confused and asking and my phone and inbox is blowing up with 'where's Neil'? a few times a minute.... I can only gather that he's finally told the internet that he's left New Zealand, and I thought I would come here with a short note. I just posted this to social media," Amanda began in her post. She went on to explain that Neil had moved away from New Zealand, where the family was based, to live in the U.K.

She added a screenshot of a tweet she wrote earlier that day, which reads "To everyone sending me messages of support, rage & condolences — thank you. I've got the kid full time in lockdown & wish I could spend time answering. Neil moved to the UK, my heart has been broken, and I am really struggling. Your love & support means a lot to me. Thank you."

Source: Getty

In the rest of her Patreon post, Amanda said that their split was not because they had been spending too much time together during the coronavirus lockdown. "Other things came to light after we got here to New Zealand," Amanda wrote. She then said that she would not be explaining what these things were because she wanted "to keep little ash (who will not always be little) protected, the details aren't for the public."

In the rest of her statement, she acknowledged that she had love for Neil, and that she had been deeply struggling with the fallout from their split. After Amanda's news went viral, Neil tweeted about the divorce. He hinted that Amanda hadn't exactly given him a heads up about revealing their personal news to the world.

"I see Amanda Palmer has told people that we (like much of the world) are going through rocky times right now. It is true, we are. It's really hard, and I'd like to request privacy (as I'm not going to be talking about it publicly) and kindness, for us and for Ash," he tweeted on May 4. Amanda has since tweeted about feeling supported by her fans, and she's thanked them for their understanding. Like he said in his original tweet, Neil has not elaborated further on the divorce.