Home > Entertainment Author Neil Gaiman Has Been Accused of Sexual Assault by Two Different Women Neil Gaiman is alleged to have assaulted two women over 20 years. By Joseph Allen Jul. 5 2024, Published 9:39 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Few authors have been more influential in the realms of fantasy over the last 20 years than Neil Gaiman. The author behind The Sandman and American Gods has created novels that many love. A new podcast series from the British outlet Tortoise Media has brought to light allegations against Gaiman that have made many question the legacy they believed he had built.

Article continues below advertisement

As the news that Gaiman had been accused of something bad made the rounds on social media, many wanted to learn more about exactly what he was supposed to have done. Here's what we know about the allegations against him.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What are the allegations against Neil Gaiman?

In the report, two women accuse Gaiman of sexually assaulting them. The two allegations span decades. One, identified as Scarlett, is currently 23, while K was 18 at the time of the incident. The allegations suggest that Gaiman pushed past their consensual boundaries to engage in rough and degrading sex with both of them while they were in otherwise consensual relationships.

Scarlett claims that Gaiman assaulted her within hours of their meeting for the first time at his New Zealand residence in February of 2022. She was hired as his nanny, and the two shared a bath. Gaiman claims that they only "cuddled" and "made out," and that they eventually began a three-week relationship in which they “only ever engaged in consensual digital penetration."

Article continues below advertisement

Scarlett claims, though, that he “engaged in rough and degrading penetrative sexual acts with her” during their relationship, and cites text messages and conversations with friends from the time as evidence. The second woman, K, was 18 in 2003 when she met Gaiman at a book signing in Florida. She claims that she began a relationship with him when she was 20 and he was in his mid-40s.

I heard rumors about Neil Gaiman having weird relationships with younger women for years. Being a darling progressive author is a great shield for ugly power differentials in your sexual relationships. Tale as old as time. — ella dawson (@brosandprose) July 4, 2024 Source: Twitter/@brosandprose

Article continues below advertisement

K claims that, during their relationship, she submitted to rough sex that “she neither wanted nor enjoyed.” In one incident, she claims that Gaiman penetrated her even though she asked him not to because she was dealing with a painful infection at the time. Gaiman “strongly denies any allegations of non-consensual sex with the women," according to the report. He also noted that New Zealand police did not take up Scarlett's complaint at the time, suggesting that this means it's flimsy.

Gaiman apparently also believes that Scarlett was suffering from a condition that resulted in false memories at the time of their relationship. This claim is not supported by Scarlett's medical history. He also denied any wrongdoing with regard to K's allegation, saying that he “believes K’s allegations are motivated by her regret over their relationship.”